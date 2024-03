A fire broke out on Thursday in a forested area near the town of Kandanos, close to Ηania, on the island of Crete, the Fire Service reported.

The Fire Service has deployed 45 firefighters and 12 vehicles to combat the blaze.

Kandanos, with a population of approximately 500 permanent residents, is in the vicinity of the affected area. There is currently no information regarding whether any homes are under threat from the fire.