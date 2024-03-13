Lavrio deputy mayor faces prosecution over suspected arson

The deputy mayor of Lavreotiki Municipality was presented before a prosecutor on Wednesday at the Athens Misdemeanor Court after being arrested as the suspected arsonist behind a fire that erupted on Tuesday in an outdoor agricultural waste disposal area in Lavrio.

The fire, occurring at the municipality-owned site known as “Phoinikodasos,” posed a risk to the nearby Lavrio school complex.

The arrest followed an on-the-spot procedure, during which the deputy mayor and an assistant were fined 500 euros each, as per current legislation.

A search and arrest warrant had been issued by the police following the fire.

Investigations are underway regarding the circumstances of the fire and any potential implications arising from the incident.