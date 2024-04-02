Dendias unveils ambitious Air Force plans

Parliament on Tuesday will approve the procurement program for 35 Black Hawk (UH-60M) helicopters at a total cost of 1.15 billion euros, with Defense Minister Nikos Dendias stressing on Monday that by 2030 Greece country should have 200 4.5- and 5th-generation aircraft, envisioning a fleet of F-16 Vipers, Rafales and F-35s.

Dendias visited the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), where he was briefed about 15 prioritized military equipment programs.

He outlined the government’s plan for restructuring the country’s armed forces under “Agenda 2030” on Monday, emphasizing fighter jet acquisition, navy fleet enhancement and the domestic defense industry’s role in autonomous systems and missile defense.

“Our agenda aims for the Hellenic Air Force to possess 200 modern 4.5- and 5th-generation aircraft by 2030, gradually phasing out 3rd- and 4th-generation aircraft,” Dendias stated, clarifying the the country’s equipment programs. That will come in the next period of time, after the contract for the purchase of 35 Black Hawks.

“Our goal is to strengthen our own defense industry and progress in the production of advanced power multipliers. We are striving to create a new reality for the Hellenic Armed Forces,” he stressed.

Dendias also revisited the scenarios entailing the withdrawal and sale of the Phantoms, the F-16 Block 30 and the Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets.

Attempts to sell the F-16 have been made in the past, but were unsuccessful. With regard to the Navy, Dendias also referred to the new FDI frigates, the plans for the American Constellation frigates and “optimal solutions for the interim period.”

He announced that in the coming days the creation of a defense innovation ecosystem (Hellenic Innovation Development Center) will pass through the Parliament, while separate legislation will be introduced for the purchase and development of drones and anti-aircraft and anti-drones systems.