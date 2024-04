A further 29 migrants have been rescued off the coast of Gavdos, south of Crete.

The boat carrying the migrants was spotted at noon, some 23.5 nautical miles south of the island.

The migrants were picked up by a cargo ship and are currently being transported to Paleochora in Crete.

On Monday, 74 people were found on a boat that was at risk 10 nautical miles southeast of Gavdos and rescued by the coast guard. [ERT]