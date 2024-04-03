Gov’t pledges thorough investigation after woman is killed outside police precinct

The Greek government has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether all necessary protocols were followed by the police force following the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old woman outside an Athens police precinct, where she had just sought protection from her ex-boyfriend.

The killing on Monday in the area of Agioi Anargyroi has deeply shaken public opinion and sparked renewed calls from leftist opposition parties for the recognition of femicide as a distinct term in the Greek criminal code.

“Every aspect of this horrific murder will be examined thoroughly, and the case will undergo a comprehensive investigation to determine whether all necessary actions were taken by the police and whether protocols were followed,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told Antenna TV on Wednesday.

When questioned about potential errors in the handling of the case, Marinakis expressed that “the 28-year-old woman undoubtedly should have been saved.”

“It’s crucial to investigate whether protocols were adhered to, but in life, some matters transcend protocols. Even if protocols were followed, more could have been done,” he said.

Regarding SYRIZA’s advocacy for the legal recognition of femicide, reiterated by party chief Stefanos Kasselakis on Tuesday, the spokesman noted, “From a social standpoint, we fully endorse the term ‘femicide’.” However, he added that in terms of criminal law, there’s little more to be done, as the law already provides for the maximum penalty, namely a life sentence, for such crimes.

“So what does SYRIZA propose? Are they suggesting a distinct treatment for femicides? Are they advocating for a return to the death penalty?”