ACS Athens earns triple recognition at UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards

The American Community Schools of Athens (ACS) garnered triple recognition at the UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards, highlighting its commitment to diversity.

The institution’s initiatives, including the Youth to Youth Educational and Social Integration Program led by Julia Tokatlidou, address the needs of unaccompanied refugee minors. The Optimal Learning Program, championed by Sarah Kaldelli, promotes inclusivity in education with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Lastly, the KOINONOS Homeless Project, founded by Lydia Pinirou and supported by Evelyn Pittas and Konstantinos Chasiotis, underscores ACS Athens’ dedication to social responsibility.

Through these initiatives, affirmed from this accolade, ACS aspires to be a catalyst of positive change creating an inclusive future for its students and beyond.