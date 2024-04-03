NEWS

ACS Athens earns triple recognition at UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards

ACS Athens earns triple recognition at UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards

The American Community Schools of Athens (ACS) garnered triple recognition at the UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards, highlighting its commitment to diversity. 

The institution’s initiatives, including the Youth to Youth Educational and Social Integration Program led by Julia Tokatlidou, address the needs of unaccompanied refugee minors. The Optimal Learning Program, championed by Sarah Kaldelli, promotes inclusivity in education with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Lastly, the KOINONOS Homeless Project, founded by Lydia Pinirou and supported by Evelyn Pittas and Konstantinos Chasiotis, underscores ACS Athens’ dedication to social responsibility. 

Through these initiatives, affirmed from this accolade, ACS aspires to be a catalyst of positive change creating an inclusive future for its students and beyond.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou
NEWS

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou

Public universities a breeding ground for entrepreneurs
NEWS

Public universities a breeding ground for entrepreneurs

Online cramming schools quickly gaining traction
NEWS

Online cramming schools quickly gaining traction

Education Ministry to probe school attack
NEWS

Education Ministry to probe school attack

Pupils uploading at school face expulsion
NEWS

Pupils uploading at school face expulsion

Regional universities in search of students
NEWS

Regional universities in search of students