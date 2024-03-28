NEWS

Online cramming schools quickly gaining traction

Education experts are hailing the advent of online cramming schools in Greece as an educational El Dorado, given that some are even paid up 1,200 euros from countries of the Middle East.

Two digital platforms currently operate in Greece. The company with the largest market share is GoStudent.

It is estimated that educators working online number about 28 million today globally, and will rise to nearly 45 million in 2030. 

The way these platforms work is simple. Educators register by providing degrees, CVs and other documents required by each platform for certification of their qualifications. Students register and search for courses based on availability. The lessons are in groups or private. Payments are usually made online.

The global market for private tutoring was $92 billion in 2021, and is seen growing at 8.6% annually through 2030.

