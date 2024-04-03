Two officers suspended following femicide outside police station

A released phone call reveals police refusal to escort a 28-year-old woman home moments before her murder outside the Athenian district Agioi Anargyroi police station.

“Lady, police cars are not taxis,” the officer stated before filing her complaint over the phone.

The woman had gone to the station to report that her ex-partner was waiting for her outside her home; however, the 39-year-old ex-partner had followed her to the station. She was stabbed multiple times just after reporting her ex-partner’s presence. The woman had filed a restraining order against him after their relationship ended in 2020.

The tragic event, captured on the call and reported by private television channel Mega, recorded her final words, “He is here,” followed by screams.

The assailant then reportedly turned the knife on himself.

He appeared in court Tuesday and was transferred to the Psychiatric Hospital of Attica under police guard.

The head officer of the Agioi Anargyroi police department and the telephone operator heard conversing with the victim have both been relieved of duty and are under investigation. Both face criminal and administrative responsibilities.

Earlier Wednesday, state broadcaster ERT reported the woman had suffered abuse, leading to a miscarriage in the abusive relationship.

The killing has prompted renewed calls for recognizing femicide in Greek law.