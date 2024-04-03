NEWS

Two officers suspended following femicide outside police station

Two officers suspended following femicide outside police station

A released phone call reveals police refusal to escort a 28-year-old woman home moments before her murder outside the Athenian district Agioi Anargyroi police station. 

“Lady, police cars are not taxis,” the officer stated before filing her complaint over the phone. 

The woman had gone to the station to report that her ex-partner was waiting for her outside her home; however, the 39-year-old ex-partner had followed her to the station. She was stabbed multiple times just after reporting her ex-partner’s presence. The woman had filed a restraining order against him after their relationship ended in 2020. 

The tragic event, captured on the call and reported by private television channel Mega, recorded her final words, “He is here,” followed by screams. 

The assailant then reportedly turned the knife on himself. 

He appeared in court Tuesday and was transferred to the Psychiatric Hospital of Attica under police guard. 

The head officer of the Agioi Anargyroi police department and the telephone operator heard conversing with the victim have both been relieved of duty and are under investigation. Both face criminal and administrative responsibilities.

Earlier Wednesday, state broadcaster ERT reported the woman had suffered abuse, leading to a miscarriage in the abusive relationship. 

The killing has prompted renewed calls for recognizing femicide in Greek law.

Police Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Train cash site cleared by order of police, fire brigade
NEWS

Train cash site cleared by order of police, fire brigade

Soccer fans held in custody in Rhodes
NEWS

Soccer fans held in custody in Rhodes

Police officer arrested for drug dealing
NEWS

Police officer arrested for drug dealing

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18
NEWS

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18

Five hundred positions open for employment in the judicial police service
NEWS

Five hundred positions open for employment in the judicial police service

Defenseless against horde of hooligans
NEWS

Defenseless against horde of hooligans