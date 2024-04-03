Five police officers suspended following femicide outside police station

Four additional police officers were relieved of their duties Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old woman outside the Athenian district Agioi Anargyroi police station on Monday.

Following the removal of the chief officer earlier on Wednesday, the duty officer, supervisor, her driver, and the officer on the phone with the victim were suspended.

A released phone call disclosed police refusal to escort the woman home before her murder. “Lady, police cars are not taxis,” the officer stated before she filed the victim’s complaint.

The victim had gone to the station to report her ex-partner waiting outside her home. The 39-year-old followed her to the station, where she was stabbed multiple times. She had obtained a restraining order against him in 2020.

The tragic event, captured on the call and reported by private television channel Mega, recorded her final words, “He is here,” followed by screams.

The assailant then reportedly turned the knife on himself. He appeared in court Tuesday and was transferred to the Psychiatric Hospital of Attica under police guard.

Earlier Wednesday, state broadcaster ERT reported that the woman had allegedly been subjected to systematic abuse by the 39-year-old, which reportedly resulted in a miscarriage.

The killing has prompted renewed calls for recognizing femicide in Greek law.