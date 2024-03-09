NEWS

Central Athens street clashes injure 16

Central Athens street clashes injure 16
Banners reading ‘Their profits vs Our studies’ and other slogans are seen in front of Parliament during a student protest against the establishment of private universities, in Syntagma Square, downtown Athens, on Thursday. [Yiannis Liakos]

A student rally against an education bill that was ratified in Parliament on Friday was marred by clashes with police.

Seven police officers and nine civilians were injured.

The clashes erupted after student associations from all over Greece gathered at Athens University’s Propylaea in the city center and marched to Parliament.

They were joined by teachers’ unions, trade unions and federations.

Some 17,500 people participated in the demonstration.

The central slogan was “No to private universities. Degrees with value. Free education.”

The riots started from Stadiou Street and extended to Syntagma Square after a group of hooded assailants reportedly attacked riot police forces with Molotov cocktails and stones.

Riot units responded with clubs and shields, using chemicals and flash bombs to disperse rioters near the Grande Bretagne Hotel. 

Protest Police Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Students reoccupy Aristotle University Law School
NEWS

Students reoccupy Aristotle University Law School

Police intervention ends sit-in protest at Aristotle University’s Law School
NEWS

Police intervention ends sit-in protest at Aristotle University’s Law School

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18
NEWS

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand
NEWS

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand

Minister announces radical changes to university police
NEWS

Minister announces radical changes to university police

Private universities bill adopted
NEWS

Private universities bill adopted