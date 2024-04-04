Last two floors of Athens hotel have been sealed

The last two floors and the rooftop bar of the Coco-Mat hotel in the Makrigianni area of central Athens that had been declared illegal for exceeding the height of 24 meters were sealed last week by the Ministry of Tourism, after the Court of Appeal rejected the suspension request submitted by the owner company.

The demolition of the illegal part of the building has been undertaken by the Decentralized Administration of Attica, which will not have much time to put out a tender for its execution by May, as requested by the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court.

The floors were sealed in adherence to a decision of the Council of State issued in 2019. The implementation of the decision has already been long delayed for several reasons: on the one hand, the technical complexity of the operation which entails removing a portion of a functional building without affecting the structural integrity of the rest of it; on the other hand, the reluctance or slow response of public services, and the number of legal actions taken by the owner company, Blue Cedar, to try to prevent the decision.

The sealing will remain in force until the decisions on the suspension applications, which were heard by the Court of Appeal in mid-March, are issued in mid-April.

“In the next few days we will sign a programmatic contract with ΤΕΕ (the Technical Chamber of Greece) which will be our technical adviser on the project,” said the head of the Decentralized Administration of Attica, Grigoris Zarifopoulos.

“The TEE will help our services with its specialized staff to draft the tender documents for the study that will determine the demolition method. The study will be put out to tender by May. Once the study has been completed, a second call for tenders will be launched to carry out the demolition,” he added.