Group calls for halt on new hotels in Acropolis area

The Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ELLET) is calling for a halt to the creation of new hotels in the Makrigianni-Koukaki area of central Athens near the Acropolis.

The society appealed the Council of State’s decision to grant a building permit for a new hotel, citing concerns about the area’s changing character. According to reports, 109 new building licenses for hotels in the heart of Athens have been granted since 2019.

The case concerns the construction of a seven-story hotel on Misaraliotou Street by Vasaco.

At the end of May, the Municipality of Athens’ building department issued a building permit for the construction of the seven-story hotel. This was followed a few days ago by the filing of an appeal by ELLET and four area residents, citing the need to stop the touristification of the area and protect the wider area of the Acropolis.