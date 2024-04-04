NEWS

Air traffic controllers to walk off the job on April 9 after colleague’s death

Control towers. The Infrastructure and Transport Ministry is launching the digitization of the existing control towers in at least 12 of the 14 regional airports Fraport Greece manages, through a 77-million-euro project co-financed by the Recovery Fund. An integral part is the Remote Operations Center (ROC) to complement the existing control towers. 

Greek air traffic controllers will hold a work stoppage from 8 a.m. to noon on April 9 to protest inadequate staffing following the death of a colleague while on duty at the Thessaloniki’s International Airport last Monday.

During the strike, no flights will depart from or land in Greek airports.

The air traffic controller is believed to have died of a heart attack, a local news outlet reported.

The union has requested more hirings to sufficiently cover all units, the permanent presence of a doctor in all airports, and the implementation of a system for the management and prevention of air traffic controllers’ fatigue and stress, in accordance with international regulations.

