Dozens arrested in crackdown on criminal gangs ahead of tourist season

Police conducted an operation against six criminal gangs in the Attica region on Monday, arresting 50 suspected members, while identifying 187 others. The gangs were involved in drug trafficking, theft and counterfeiting. According to the authorities, they had made approximately 1.4 million euros from their criminal activities.

Two of these groups are thought to have targeted tourists on the Athens public transport system and at popular sights. The first group, believed to be predominantly Romanian, consisted of 94 members and was active all over Athens, stealing travel documents, money, jewelry and wallets. The second group, which consisted of 34 members, most identified as being Albanian, was mostly active on the Athens metro airport line.

These two groups are thought to have had links to the other four gangs, together forming a large criminal network that preyed on Athens citizens and vistors.

During the operation, the police confiscated large amounts of money, jewelry, weapons and drugs of various kinds.

The suspects will testify before a prosecutor as police continue to search for more members, in the latest in a series of operations in which 80 people have previously been arrested, many with suspected involvement in international criminal activities.