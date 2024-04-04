Man remanded in psychiatric ward for ex-partner’s murder

A 39-year-old man arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend outside a police station in Athens has been remanded to a prison psychiatric ward pending trial after testifying before an investigative magistrate.

Both the magistrate and the prosecutor ordered that the suspect be monitored by experts after he testified that he did not have any recollection of the murder on Monday night. The suspect’s testimony lasted only for a few minutes.

In addition, the suspect’s lawyer submitted a memo stating that his client has severe mental health problems and has been hospitalized in psychiatric facilities multiple times in the past. For these reasons, he requested that his client be treated as being of unsound mind.

Kyriaki Griva, 28, was murdered outside Agioi Anargyroi police station on Monday night, after going there to seek protection from the 39-year-old. Griva was stabbed multiple times by the 39-year-old moments after exiting the precinct.

The crime has caused a public uproar in Greece, with many accusing the police of failing to protect the victim from her ex-partner, despite her pleas. Five officers, including the police station’s chief, have been suspended pending an investigation into their actions on the night of the murder.

The Minister of citizen protection, Michalis Crysochoidis, on Thursday, from Thessaloniki, extended his condolences to the victim’s family and stated that “the truth will be completely revealed.”

Griva’s funeral service was held on Thursday afternoon, in Athens.