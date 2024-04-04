Teen arrested for sharing explicit material of minor online

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for distributing explicit photos and videos of a teenage girl, who attempted suicide upon realizing that the material had been shared online.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the police’s cyber crime unit following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

The boy faces criminal charges for “the dissemination of visual and audiovisual material depicting the public act of another person concerning their sexual life, which led the victim to repeatedly attempt suicide,” as well as for “possession, dissemination and distribution of child pornography material online.”

The suspect will remain in custody until he appears before a magistrate.