NEWS

Teen arrested for sharing explicit material of minor online

Teen arrested for sharing explicit material of minor online
[File photo]

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for distributing explicit photos and videos of a teenage girl, who attempted suicide upon realizing that the material had been shared online.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the police’s cyber crime unit following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

The boy faces criminal charges for “the dissemination of visual and audiovisual material depicting the public act of another person concerning their sexual life, which led the victim to repeatedly attempt suicide,” as well as for “possession, dissemination and distribution of child pornography material online.”

The suspect will remain in custody until he appears before a magistrate.

Child Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NATO marks 75th anniversary with warnings of renewed Russian threat
NEWS

NATO marks 75th anniversary with warnings of renewed Russian threat

Greece and India to sign defense cooperation agreement
NEWS

Greece and India to sign defense cooperation agreement

Jared Kushner’s planned Albania resort stokes fear and hope in coastal town
NEWS

Jared Kushner’s planned Albania resort stokes fear and hope in coastal town

Man remanded in psychiatric ward for ex-partner’s murder
NEWS

Man remanded in psychiatric ward for ex-partner’s murder

Three charged after brawl outside Piraeus soccer stadium
NEWS

Three charged after brawl outside Piraeus soccer stadium

Spartans’ leader declares support for MPs as two more resign following fraud charges
NEWS

Spartans’ leader declares support for MPs as two more resign following fraud charges