Greece and India to sign defense cooperation agreement

Greece and India are set to sign their first-ever Defense Cooperation Agreement, according to exclusive information reported by Kathimerini.

The partnership – which involves joint military exercises and activities with personnel and assets from all three branches of the armed forces, including special forces – marks a significant milestone in the two countries’ bilateral relations.

The two countries’ senior cadres are already drafting an intensive schedule of joint training sessions, according to Kathimerini.

Greek military forces will participate in large-scale national exercises in India and vice versa, while both army forces will take part in upcoming international exercises planned to take place in Athens and New Delhi, such as “Iniochos” and “Tarang Shakti.”

Looking ahead, the agreement foresees the exchange of military personnel, as well as collaborating on matters of national intelligence, technology and innovation.

The upcoming agreement follows a series of recent developments in Greek-Indian diplomatic and military ties. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Athens in August 2023 was followed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ trip to New Delhi last February. The two leaders agreed to deepen relations and create strategic partnerships in several areas, including cyber security and the economy.

As part of such efforts, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Dimitrios Houpsis will travel to India next week to meet with his Indian counterpart, General Anil Saouhan, and other high-ranking officials.

Focusing on defense issues, discussions will also touch upon military equipment matters and collaboration between the Greek and Indian Navy, as well as the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). The situation in the Middle East and Greece’s participation in the European operation Aspides in the Red Sea is also on the agenda as a matter of vital interest for India, the world’s most populated country and the fifth biggest economy globally.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement is set to be implemented in the coming months, with Greek fighter jets traveling to India for the first time. The participation of the Hellenic Air Force in the first ever multinational exercise to be held in India, “Tarang Shakti,” has been confirmed, Kathimerini reported.

In particular, four aircraft and their personnel expected to part in the exercise in September. The deployment of Greek aircrafts in the operation comes after the participation of Indian fighter jets at last year’s “Iniochos” exercise, marking the first time that Indian military forces were stationed in Greece.