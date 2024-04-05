NEWS

Grabowski-Mitsotaki issues SYRIZA MP with legal threat

Grabowski-Mitsotaki issues SYRIZA MP with legal threat
[InTimeNews]

Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, wife of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has issued a legal threat to a SYRIZA MP challenging a number of allegations the latter made in two recent social media posts.

In two Facebook posts on March 30 and 31, Elena Akrita, a statewide MP for the main opposition, insinuated that Grabowski-Mitsotaki had undeclared income and was in communication with a prominent businessman and newspaper publisher.

Speaking earlier this week, Mitsotakis announced he would testify in support of his wife should the matter reach the courts.

In a subsequent post, Akrita insisted that her posts were “purely political and not personal” and that she would not withdraw her comments. She added that she would request the lifting of her parliamentary immunity to defend herself in court.

A co-founder of luxury fashion brand Zeus & Dione, Grabowski-Mitsotaki resigned from the company board in 2020.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Androulakis welcomes court decision on wiretapping data
NEWS

Androulakis welcomes court decision on wiretapping data

Communists says no to Delphi over ‘reactionary’ Zelenskyy
NEWS

Communists says no to Delphi over ‘reactionary’ Zelenskyy

Prosecution may alter Parliament composition
SPARTIATES MPS

Prosecution may alter Parliament composition

Far-right leader declares support for MPs as two more resign following fraud charges
NEWS

Far-right leader declares support for MPs as two more resign following fraud charges

Hardalias ousts regional party member after controversial femicide comment
NEWS

Hardalias ousts regional party member after controversial femicide comment

Far-right MP quits Spartiates party after electoral fraud charge
NEWS

Far-right MP quits Spartiates party after electoral fraud charge