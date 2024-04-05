Grabowski-Mitsotaki issues SYRIZA MP with legal threat

Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, wife of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has issued a legal threat to a SYRIZA MP challenging a number of allegations the latter made in two recent social media posts.

In two Facebook posts on March 30 and 31, Elena Akrita, a statewide MP for the main opposition, insinuated that Grabowski-Mitsotaki had undeclared income and was in communication with a prominent businessman and newspaper publisher.

Speaking earlier this week, Mitsotakis announced he would testify in support of his wife should the matter reach the courts.

In a subsequent post, Akrita insisted that her posts were “purely political and not personal” and that she would not withdraw her comments. She added that she would request the lifting of her parliamentary immunity to defend herself in court.

A co-founder of luxury fashion brand Zeus & Dione, Grabowski-Mitsotaki resigned from the company board in 2020.