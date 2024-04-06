ND is charged with reforms, Mitsotakis tells party congress

The economy cannot prosper without a secure society, freedom, independence and national sovereignty, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told New Democracy congress, which got underway at the Zappeion Mansion in Athens on Friday.

The congress, the 15th in the party’s history, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the New Democracy’s founding.

Mitsotakis underscored that during his party’s four-year period in government from 2019 to 2023, the country’s course changed, leading to a second term in office.

“We have a mandate to steadily and boldly move forward on the avenue of reforms. Greece in 2024 is beginning to approach the advanced countries of Europe,” he said.

“It is a milestone for the country that the European path has been established as an undisputed asset,” emphasized the prime minister, who also stated that New Democracy has been and will remain a party of the people and society.

“New Democracy is the only true faction of all Greek women and men,” he underscored.

He also emphasized that the party proved to be the most resilient of all. “We have the generosity of self-criticism in contrast to others. These characteristics made us the dominant force of the country and the largest center-right party in Europe,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis also referred to wage increases. “The goal we had set pre-election – a median wage of €1,500 and a minimum of €950 euros – will be achieved by this government,” he emphasized.

He also addressed the changes taking place in education, noting that “the establishment of non-state, non-profit universities is finally being put into practice.”

He also said that the battle the government is waging in healthcare is equally challenging. Referring to the murder of the 28-year-old in Agioi Anargyroi, he said that “police patrol cars must become taxis to protect the citizen.”

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman was murdered by an ex-partner moments after leaving a police station. A released phone call disclosed the police’s refusal to escort the woman home before her murder. “Lady, police cars are not taxis,” an officer told the victim, seconds before she was stabbed to death.