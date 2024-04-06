Evacuation recommendation issued as large wildfire breaks out on Crete

Residents in four villages in Crete have been recommended to evacuate as firefighters battle a large wildfire in a mountainous area northeast of Ierapetra.

Strong northerly winds are fanning the blaze, which broke out near Schinokapsala, in Lasithi regional unit, pushing the fire towards populated areas on the southern coast.

An emergency 112 alert recommending the precautionary evacuation of Mavros Kolymbos, Achlia, Agia Fotia and Galini have been sent to residents in those settlements.

Firefighters from Ierapetra and Agios Nikolaos, assisted by aircraft, are attending the fire.

Two other wildfires have been reported in the island, one in the Ammoudari area near Myrtos and the other in a grassy area in Males, Ierapetra.