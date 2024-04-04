NEWS

Domestic dispute sparks house fire near Thessaloniki

A 53-year-old woman and her 47-year-old partner are facing trial on charges of arson and assault after a domestic violence incident led to a house being set on fire Wednesday night in a village near the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

According to authorities, the couple had a dispute during which the woman allegedly caused bodily harm to her partner, who responded by hitting her. The woman then set fire to a pile of her partner’s clothes, resulting in the blaze that engulfed the house. 

The trial is pending at a Thessaloniki misdemeanor court. 

 

 

Fire Justice

