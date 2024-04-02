Suspected arsonist remanded in custody

A foreign national who was detained for the forest fire on Mount Ymittos, near Athens, has been returned to jail after his testimony.

The man was arrested on Saturday by the Fire Service’s criminal unit on suspicion of arson near the Monastery of Agios Georgios Koutalas and led before a prosecutor.

His nationality was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, a wildfire in a remote area at 1,700 meters altitude in the Pieria Mountains, in Central Macedonia, is now in its third day.

Some 150 firefighters with 36 vehicles, three helicopters and two water-bombing planes are attending the blaze, with the support of local villagers and loggers.