Mitsotakis is one of ‘strongest voices’ in EU, EPP chief tells ND congress

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is one of the “strongest voices” among the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states, European People’s Party president Manfred Weber told delegates attending the New Democracy congress on Saturday.

“You always stood up to Erdogan to protect Europe’s borders. In Egypt, a few weeks ago, with our friend Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the [European] Commission, you showed that Europe can secure its borders and manage migration. State authorities decide who enters Europe, not the smugglers! No one can blackmail the EU, thanks to the strong Greek government,” Weber, addressing Mitsotakis, told the congress.

“You are also leading Europe’s support for Ukraine,” he noted, “You responded to Putin’s bombing 200 meters from where you were meeting with President Zelenskyy by sending more defense material to Ukraine.”

The Greek premier as one of “the strongest voices on the table of the European Council,” Weber said.

“You have the respect of all the international community. You have restored confidence in a strong Greece, both at European and international level, above all, among the Greek citizens. This is EPP leadership at its best.”

The three-day congress concludes Sunday. [AMNA]