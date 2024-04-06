NEWS

Man arrested in Arcadia for domestic violence, threats

A 53-year-old man was arrested in southern Greece on Friday for domestic violence and threatening his former partner.

The 51-year-old victim had filed a complaint with a police station in Athens stating that she was planning to travel to Arcadia, in the central Peloponnese, and that her former partner had sent her a threatening e-mail, telling her that he would follow her.

Police informed the local precinct in Gortynia which in turn deployed officers at key points to locate and arrest the man. Officers also advised the woman to stay in another hotel to avoid a possible confrontation with the suspect.

When the 53-year-old arrived at the hotel where the woman was supposed to be staying and was detained. 

