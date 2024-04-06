NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for transporting migrants

File photo.

Two men were arrested in Thessaloniki on Saturday for transporting irregular migrants, following a car chase on the old Thessaloniki-Kavala highway.

The suspects, aged 25 and 29, are facing accusations of resisting arrest, violence against officials, disruption of traffic safety and illegal entry into the country, since they also lacked residence permits. 

Police said a patrol car signalled to the suspects to pull over but the driver sped off. The men eventually abandoned the car in a rural area of New Maditos and tried to flee but officers caught up with them. 

In the car, officers found six migrants, three of whom were squeezed into the trunk. Police confiscated the vehicle, two pairs of license plates, four mobile phones and an unspecified sum of money.

