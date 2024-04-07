Killer attempts suicide in prison

A 39-year-old man being held on remand for the murder of his ex-partner outside a police station on Monday has been hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

The killer of Kyriaki Griva, 28, was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious in his cell.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit of Attikon hospital in Athens.

The man stabbed Griva to death shortly after she left the police station where she had gone to file a complaint that she was being stalked by him. She had asked for a police escort home but the response she received was that patrol cars are not a taxi service.

On Thursday, he was remanded to a prison psychiatric ward pending trial after testifying before an investigative magistrate.

He testified that he had no recollection of the murder.