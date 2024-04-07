Greatest threat facing EU is populism, Mitsotakis tells ND faithful

Populism in its various forms, be it from the far right or far left, is the greatest danger facing all the European countries, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told the final day of his New Democracy party’s congress.

“The populist demagogues want to raise artificial divisions, which as [European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen] pointed out, was something that Greece has paid a high price for in the past. We will never allow the things that happened in the past decade to happen again,” he said.

“The economic crisis lasted longer in Greece because populism prevented the country from rallying round. Syntagma Square is not far from here. We remember the two sides of the lie uniting in anti-European, supposedly anti-systemic demonstrations,” he continued, referencing the Indignant protests that took place there at the height of the crisis.

He said that Greece has progressed from laggard to leader in economic growth, with an increase in investments, a reduction of unemployment and an easing of public debt and higher wages and pensions.

“We are closing the gap with Europe and we want to close it everywhere. In this effort, we have the support of the EU,” Mitsotakis said, accusing the opposition parties of seeking to stop this progress and of “polluting the political dialogue with toxicity.”

He said the “instrumentalization of pain” from the 2023 railway collision which cost 57 people their lives was an example. “As if there are some Greeks who are more greatly grieved by this tragedy. On the way to the polls we must turn our backs on division.”

He concluded by noting that a vote for ND in the upcoming European elections was a vote for the stability and progress of the country.

Addressing the delegates, von der Leyen described Greece as a pillar of stability and security, a pillar of NATO and the European Union, that has helped Ukraine defend itself. [AMNA]