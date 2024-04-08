NEWS

ND MEP and Euro 2004 hero Zagorakis included in socialists’ candidate lineup for European elections

ND MEP and Euro 2004 hero Zagorakis included in socialists’ candidate lineup for European elections

Socialist PASOK on Sunday unveiled its roster of candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

Controversially, among the 34 candidates was Theodoros Zagorakis, currently in his second term as an MEP representing ruling New Democracy.

The announcement, made during an event at a central Athens hotel attended by Zagorakis, confirmed earlier media speculation that he would not seek re-election with the conservatives.

While his political track record as an MEP remains questionable, the 51-year-old’s most indisputable achievement is captaining Greece’s national soccer team to victory in the 2004 European Championship in Portugal.

Reports said that the announcement sparked some isolated voices of disapproval among the crowd; however, these were overshadowed by applause and chants of “lift it (the cup)” – reminiscent of the chant sung by Greek fans after Greece’s victory over hosts Portugal in the final.

“As I did the first time I entered politics, I now wish to align with principles that reflect my own,” Zagorakis was quoted as telling To Vima newspaper on Sunday.

“I haven’t changed; I remain the same. Today, I feel that my values are best represented and served by [socialist leader] Nikos Androulakis and PASOK,” he added.

The party is expected to announce an additional eight candidates in the coming days.

Politics EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greatest threat facing EU is populism, Mitsotakis tells ND faithful
NEWS

Greatest threat facing EU is populism, Mitsotakis tells ND faithful

SYRIZA unveils initial candidates for European elections
NEWS

SYRIZA unveils initial candidates for European elections

Asimakopoulou states email data came from ND party official
NEWS

Asimakopoulou states email data came from ND party official

Mitsotakis calls for end to ‘political speculation’ about Tempe railway disaster
NEWS

Mitsotakis calls for end to ‘political speculation’ about Tempe railway disaster

Gov’t spokesman denies Tempe railway disaster cover-up
NEWS

Gov’t spokesman denies Tempe railway disaster cover-up

Defense, competitiveness and food security are Europe’s ‘big issues,’ says Greek PM
NEWS

Defense, competitiveness and food security are Europe’s ‘big issues,’ says Greek PM