ND MEP and Euro 2004 hero Zagorakis included in socialists’ candidate lineup for European elections

Socialist PASOK on Sunday unveiled its roster of candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

Controversially, among the 34 candidates was Theodoros Zagorakis, currently in his second term as an MEP representing ruling New Democracy.

The announcement, made during an event at a central Athens hotel attended by Zagorakis, confirmed earlier media speculation that he would not seek re-election with the conservatives.

While his political track record as an MEP remains questionable, the 51-year-old’s most indisputable achievement is captaining Greece’s national soccer team to victory in the 2004 European Championship in Portugal.

Reports said that the announcement sparked some isolated voices of disapproval among the crowd; however, these were overshadowed by applause and chants of “lift it (the cup)” – reminiscent of the chant sung by Greek fans after Greece’s victory over hosts Portugal in the final.

“As I did the first time I entered politics, I now wish to align with principles that reflect my own,” Zagorakis was quoted as telling To Vima newspaper on Sunday.

“I haven’t changed; I remain the same. Today, I feel that my values are best represented and served by [socialist leader] Nikos Androulakis and PASOK,” he added.

The party is expected to announce an additional eight candidates in the coming days.