Appeal filed against acquittal of mother in Kolonos child pimping case

An appeal has been filed challenging the acquittal of a mother in the Kolonos case, where she was acquitted of the serious charge of pimping her 12-year-old daughter with the vote of only the jurors last week.

The appeal contends that the evidence and documentation in the case were not adequately evaluated by the jurors.

Judges and the prosecutor had supported the woman’s guilt. However, no appeal was lodged for the mother’s acquittal on charges of pornography or for any other defendant convicted in the heinous abuse case of the minor girl.

The appeal was filed by the Athens Court of Appeals on Monday.