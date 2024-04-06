NEWS

Fugitive judge heading to jail after 19 years

[InTime News]

The fugitive ex-judge Antonia Ilia appeared before a Court of Appeal on Friday after her extradition from the UK and is expected to be transferred to the Eleonas Prison in Thiva.

She had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for money laundering in 2005 in absentia as she had already left the country.

Seven other judges, two court officials, eight lawyers, the former archimandrite Iakovos Yosakis and a military doctor were also defendants in the trial.

She fled to England where she worked as a teacher until she was arrested by British authorities in 2011. She was released in December 2012 on probation and had to wear a bracelet. Finally the decision to extradite her was taken by a court in Westminster, London.

Greek police reportedly had traveled six times to England to bring the fugitive home. But she either cited health problems or raised objections to her extradition.

Justice Crime

