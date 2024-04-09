Greek diplomatic sources: Turkey delegation arrives for talks in Athens

A Turkish delegation is slated to attend talks on Confidence Building Measures (CBM) in Athens on April 22, followed by a meeting in Istanbul on April 26, according to diplomatic sources. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Turkey has yet to be scheduled but is anticipated in mid-May.

So far, discussions have not broached the continental shelf or Exclusive Economic Zone due to unfavorable conditions, the sources added. Emphasizing the need for mutual trust and openness, the sources underscored that dialogue would not be swift, urging a calm climate to prevent crises. They stressed resolving differences as the safest approach.

“The Cyprus issue remains absolutely of major national importance, and we will continue to handle it as such,” the sources emphasized, highlighting efforts to expedite substantive dialogue. Regarding EU-Turkish relations, the European Council’s April conclusions will reference them, Greece pushing for explicit acknowledgment of the Cyprus problem.

“Greece’s belief is that there should be an explicit reference to the Cyprus problem,” the sources noted, pointing out that the European Council conclusions in June included an explicit reference that “the EU will be actively present at all stages of a solution of the Cyprus problem”.

Greece maintains unchanged positions on Serbia and Kosovo, with the sources stating, “There has been no change of attitude, nor do we intend for there to be a change of attitude.”

Regarding North Macedonia, the sources pointed out that the Prespa Treaty must be strictly implemented. They emphasized Greece’s rejection of unilateral changes to the Prespa Treaty, stating, “the logic of the Prespa Treaty is not only an obligation of the country but can’t be changed unilaterally and prevails over all other provisions. [AMNA]