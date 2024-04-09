DIASPORA

Proposed amendment expands postal voting regulations in Greece

An amendment broadening the postal voting regulations has been proposed to parliament as part of the Health Ministry’s legislation and is scheduled for a plenary vote on Thursday.

The amendment allows Greek European citizens registered in the EU’s electoral rolls to cast postal ballots. Additionally, it permits confirmation of a voter’s identity by postal or courier service providers using a Personal Identification Number (PIN).

The amendment also adjusts the penalty clause for postal or courier service providers who fail to verify recipients’ identities, suggesting to double the current 10,000 euro penalty outlined in the providers’ General Terms of Transport.

Moreover, the amendment authorizes the mailing of special voting envelopes to countries in a state of war and enables electronic notification of appointments for committee members overseeing postal voting procedures.

EU Elections Legislation

