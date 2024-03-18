NEWS

EU says Russian election took place in highly restricted environment of war

EU says Russian election took place in highly restricted environment of war
A man stands next to a screen showing the preliminary results of Russia's presidential election, at the headquarters of the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, March 18, 2024. [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]

The European Union on Monday said the Russian election has taken place in a highly restricted environment “exacerbated by Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine”.

The EU said it regretted the decision of Russian authorities not to invite international observers to its elections.

“This runs contrary to Russia’s commitments and has denied Russia’s voters and institutions an impartial and independent assessment of these elections,” the bloc of 27 nations said in a joint statement

It also said that “so-called elections” held in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied were “null and void”.

[Reuters]

EU Russia Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach
NEWS

Prosecutor to probe Asimakopoulou’s alleged GDPR breach

Opposition accuses government MEP of breaching data protection laws
NEWS

Opposition accuses government MEP of breaching data protection laws

Metsola in Athens to meet Mitsotakis, boost participation in EU elections
NEWS

Metsola in Athens to meet Mitsotakis, boost participation in EU elections

Greek, Polish PMs back von der Leyen for EU Commission President re-election
NEWS

Greek, Polish PMs back von der Leyen for EU Commission President re-election

EP President Metsola to visit Athens
NEWS

EP President Metsola to visit Athens

PM discusses European elections with EPP president
NEWS

PM discusses European elections with EPP president