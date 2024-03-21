NEWS

Road collapse in Athens reveals decades-old heist tunnel

[AMNA]

A large hole that appeared on a central Athenian road causing major bottlenecks on Wednesday is linked to a 31-year-old unresolved bank heist, authorities said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, crews from the Attica Region and the city’s water utility EYDAP worked overnight to fill the gaping opening caused by the road collapse and return the street to traffic. According to Attica’s regional authority, no work had been undertaken these past three decades to reinforce the asphalt.

In 1992, robbers tunneled into the basement of the now-defunct Ergasias Bank, breaching 301 safe deposit boxes, making off with stolen valuables valued at five billion drachmas (more than 14 million euros today). The 25-meter tunnel started from the Ilissos River bed across the street and was equipped with rails to transport debris. 

