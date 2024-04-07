NEWS

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens

The reconstructed Fylla Bridge on Evia, which was damaged by floods in 2020, reopened on Friday.

The bridge, located in the island’s municipality of Halkidea and which passes over the Lilandas River, was destroyed by Storm Thalia, which wreaked havoc on Evia in early August 2020. 

“Evia has been hit many times by natural disasters. We must, in cooperation with the local government, do the best we can, based on the available resources, so as to restore this damage,” said Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras during the handover ceremony for the Fylla Bridge, noting that repair work is also being carried out in northern Evia. 

