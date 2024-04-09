Thessaloniki’s flyover construction temporarily halted

Construction on Thessaloniki’s Flyover, a regional axis, is temporarily halted due to residents’ legal appeals.

The Fifth Section of the Administrative Court ordered the pause pending a decision on the residents’ injunction request, set for April 17.

The appeals, filed by residents and local associations, cite potential ecological damage from stream drilling and the creation of conditions for flooding in case of severe weather phenomena.

The Court President Margarita Gkortolidou issued the temporary ban.

Similar legal interventions have occurred in the past with other projects being temporarily suspended by the Administrative Court, drawing criticism.