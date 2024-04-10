SYRIZA condemns Turkey’s provocations, calls for diplomatic action

Greece’s main opposition party, SYRIZA, issued a statement Wednesday condemning Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement regarding Greek maritime parks. SYRIZA placed blame on the government “for the downgrading of Turkish provocations” and urged diplomatic action.

In its statement, SYRIZA unequivocally denounced Turkey’s provocative announcement, which directly challenged Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands. The party accused the government of persisting in a policy of minimizing Turkish provocations, as evidenced by the Foreign Ministry’s response.

The opposition urged the government to promptly take diplomatic measures against this new Turkish challenge and to convey to Turkey that such statements strain Greek-Turkish relations. Emphasizing the necessity of a coherent national strategy in Greek-Turkish relations, SYRIZA criticized managing them with internal political and communication logic.