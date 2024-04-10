FOREIGN-POLICY

SYRIZA condemns Turkey’s provocations, calls for diplomatic action

SYRIZA condemns Turkey’s provocations, calls for diplomatic action
[InTime News]

Greece’s main opposition party, SYRIZA, issued a statement Wednesday condemning Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement regarding Greek maritime parks. SYRIZA placed blame on the government “for the downgrading of Turkish provocations” and urged diplomatic action.

In its statement, SYRIZA unequivocally denounced Turkey’s provocative announcement, which directly challenged Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands. The party accused the government of persisting in a policy of minimizing Turkish provocations, as evidenced by the Foreign Ministry’s response.

The opposition urged the government to promptly take diplomatic measures against this new Turkish challenge and to convey to Turkey that such statements strain Greek-Turkish relations. Emphasizing the necessity of a coherent national strategy in Greek-Turkish relations, SYRIZA criticized managing them with internal political and communication logic.

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece accuses Turkey of ‘politicizing’ environment, affirms commitment to safeguarding sovereign rights
ENVIRONMENT

Greece accuses Turkey of ‘politicizing’ environment, affirms commitment to safeguarding sovereign rights

Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza
ECONOMY

Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza

Turkey challenges Greek plans for new marine park in Aegean Sea, citing sovereignty dispute
ENVIRONMENT

Turkey challenges Greek plans for new marine park in Aegean Sea, citing sovereignty dispute

Greek diplomatic sources: Turkey delegation arrives for talks in Athens
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek diplomatic sources: Turkey delegation arrives for talks in Athens

Hellenic Navy seeks to navigate challenges
FOREIGN-POLICY

Hellenic Navy seeks to navigate challenges

EU leaders, Blinken pledge continued support for Armenia amid regional tensions
NEWS

EU leaders, Blinken pledge continued support for Armenia amid regional tensions