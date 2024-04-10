Greece accuses Turkey of ‘politicizing’ environment, affirms commitment to safeguarding sovereign rights

Greece on Wednesday affirmed its commitment to safeguarding its sovereign rights, while accusing Turkey of attempting to “politicize” environmental conservation matters.

This move, in the form of a statement by the Foreign Ministry in Greek, followed Ankara’s criticism of Athens’ plans to establish a new marine park in the Aegean Sea, challenging Greece’s sovereignty over islands in the region.

“The announcement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry politicizes a purely environmental issue. Governments should be sensitized to the universal challenge of environmental protection, rather than exploiting it to create impressions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Greek government will persistently uphold the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the country within the framework of foreign policy principles,” it said.

“In accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which Greece is a signatory, the practice of transactional diplomacy and the use of hybrid methods for geopolitical advantages are inconsistent with Greek foreign policy,” it concluded.

It was reported last week that Greece prepares to announce the creation of two new marine parks – in the Ionian and Aegean seas – ahead of the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Greece (April 15-17).

The first will span 11 groups of deserted islands and islets from west of the island of Milos to Nisyros, known as “the Greek Galapagos” due to their rich biodiversity. The second will encompass an area starting north of Kefalonia and ending at Kythera and Antikythera.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “We recommend Greece not to involve the outstanding Aegean issues, and the issues regarding the status of some islands, islets and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by the international treaties, within the frame of its own agenda.”

“We will not accept the fait accomplis that Greece may create on geographical features whose status is disputed,” it said.

“We would also like to advise third parties, including the EU, not to become a tool for Greece’s politically motivated attempts regarding environmental programs,” it said.