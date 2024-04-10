ENVIRONMENT

Turkey challenges Greek plans for new marine park in Aegean Sea, citing sovereignty dispute

Turkey challenges Greek plans for new marine park in Aegean Sea, citing sovereignty dispute

Turkey has reacted to Greek plans for establishing a new marine park in the Aegean Sea by contesting the nation’s sovereignty over islands within the region.

“We recommend Greece not to involve the outstanding Aegean issues, and the issues regarding the status of some islands, islets and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by the international treaties, within the frame of its own agenda,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

“We will not accept the fait accomplis that Greece may create on geographical features whose status is disputed,” it said.

“We would also like to advise third parties, including the EU, not to become a tool for Greece’s politically motivated attempts regarding environmental programs,” it said.

It was reported last week that Greece prepares to announce the creation of two new marine parks – in the Ionian and Aegean seas – ahead of the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Greece (April 15-17). 

The first will span 11 groups of deserted islands and islets from west of the island of Milos to Nisyros, known as “the Greek Galapagos” due to their rich biodiversity. The second will encompass an area starting north of Kefalonia and ending at Kythera and Antikythera. 

Environment Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis to spearhead ND Euro election campaign
NEWS

Mitsotakis to spearhead ND Euro election campaign

Antiquity missing since WWII returns to Greece
NEWS

Antiquity missing since WWII returns to Greece

Spike in domestic violence reports raises concerns in Greece
NEWS

Spike in domestic violence reports raises concerns in Greece

EU to investigate Chinese turbine suppliers to wind parks
FOREIGN-POLICY

EU to investigate Chinese turbine suppliers to wind parks

Amendment extends postal voting rights to EU nationals in Greece
DIASPORA

Amendment extends postal voting rights to EU nationals in Greece

Justice Min introduces comprehensive judicial reform plan
NEWS

Justice Min introduces comprehensive judicial reform plan