Supreme Court prosecutor denies cover-up allegations in Tempe crash

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adelini on Wednesday rejected accusations that there is an ongoing effort to cover up presumptive misdealings by guilty parties in the official investigation into the deadly train crash at Tempe last year. 

“There is absolutely no judicial cover-up in the case of the Tempe accident,” Adelini said at the 9th Economic Forum of Delphi. 

The top prosecutor said the investigation is nearing completion, pointing out that the investigative magistrate in Larissa, who is in charge of the probe, has not left any important questions or requests of the victims’ relatives unanswered. 

Adelini said the investigative magistrate is waiting for the expert opinion he has ordered to find out what the freight train that crashed head-on with a passenger train was carrying, as well as the report on a video sent to a laboratory in the United Kingdom.

