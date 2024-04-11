Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections

Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek mayor-elect in Albania sentenced to two years in prison in March for vote-buying, is unlikely to be a candidate for the European Parliament with Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy, in June’s European Parliament election.

His potential inclusion on the New Democracy ballot was seen as crucial for diverting votes from rising far-right parties. However, the Greek Foreign Ministry cautioned that his candidature could lead to complications.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will ultimately decide, with the announcement of New Democracy’s election candidates expected in the coming days.