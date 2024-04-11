NEWS

PAOK fans stage Tempe protest outside European Parliament in Brussels

PAOK Thessaloniki fans have unfurled a large banner calling for justice for the 57 Tempe railway collision victims in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels, where they are attending a quarter-final game against Club Brugge in the Europa Conference League.

“57 murdered souls ask for justice,” the large PAOK banner proclaimed, along with an offensive reference to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The fans chanted “No peace without justice” and “in the name of the dead let’s be a voice, let this crime not be covered up.”

The game against Brugge kicks off at 10 p.m.

