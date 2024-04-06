NEWS

Students protest Kyriaki Griva’s murder outside police precinct

Students protest Kyriaki Griva’s murder outside police precinct
[Yiannos Liakos/Intime News]

The students of the Music School of Ilion in western Athens held a musical protest on Friday outside the Agioi Anargyroi police station in northern Athens where Kyriaki Griva, 28, was murdered by her former partner on Monday night.

Griva was stabbed to death shortly after leaving the police station where she had gone to file a complaint that she was being stalked by her ex. She had asked for a police escort home but the response she reportedly received was that patrol cars are not a taxi service.

The students performed songs they composed about the murder. Several had painted their palms with red paint and held them up high in memory of the fifth victim of femicide since the beginning of 2024. A banner read, “The patrol car is not a taxi. No woman alone.”

Protest Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Clashes break out after student rally in central Athens
NEWS

Clashes break out after student rally in central Athens

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18
NEWS

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18

Riot police clear Aristotle University
NEWS

Riot police clear Aristotle University

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations
NEWS

Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations

Police arrest 22-year-old Palestinian over flag raising
NEWS

Police arrest 22-year-old Palestinian over flag raising