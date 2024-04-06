Students protest Kyriaki Griva’s murder outside police precinct

The students of the Music School of Ilion in western Athens held a musical protest on Friday outside the Agioi Anargyroi police station in northern Athens where Kyriaki Griva, 28, was murdered by her former partner on Monday night.

Griva was stabbed to death shortly after leaving the police station where she had gone to file a complaint that she was being stalked by her ex. She had asked for a police escort home but the response she reportedly received was that patrol cars are not a taxi service.

The students performed songs they composed about the murder. Several had painted their palms with red paint and held them up high in memory of the fifth victim of femicide since the beginning of 2024. A banner read, “The patrol car is not a taxi. No woman alone.”