NEWS

Turkish tourists flock to Lesvos

Turkish tourists flock to Lesvos
[Stonisi.gr]

Turkish tourists are flocking to Lesvos on the occasion of the seker bayrami holiday in Turkey, with more than 1,700 visitors arriving on five ships from Ayvali on the opposite coast on Thursday.

The visitors were welcomed at the port of Mytilene with ouzo, sweets and hats by representatives from the local municipality and other agencies.

More than 6,000 Turkish tourists are expected to visit the island during the seker bayrami holiday, which this year runs from April 6 to 14.

Most of the tourists come from Istanbul, Izmir and other big Turkish cities.

Lesvos launched fast-track visas for Turkish tourists on April 1 following an agreement between Athens and Ankara, approved by the EU, to revive a previous scheme the special Schengen Express Visa program for Turkish citizens wishing to visit certain eastern Aegean islands.

Turkish citizens can now apply for a seven-day tourist visa for 10 Greek islands close to the Turkish coast, including Limnos, Chios, Samos, Leros, Kalymnos, Kos, Rhodes, Symi and Kastellorizo.

Tourism Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek islands launch special visa program for Turkish visitors
NEWS

Greek islands launch special visa program for Turkish visitors

Lesvos to launch fast-track visas for Turks from April 1st
ECONOMY

Lesvos to launch fast-track visas for Turks from April 1st

Turkey implements €25 entrance fee for tourists visiting Hagia Sophia
NEWS

Turkey implements €25 entrance fee for tourists visiting Hagia Sophia

Athens revives temporary visas for Turks, Bloomberg reports
NEWS

Athens revives temporary visas for Turks, Bloomberg reports

Thousands of Turks visit Thessaloniki on Ataturk anniversary
NEWS

Thousands of Turks visit Thessaloniki on Ataturk anniversary

Two Turks arrested for spying are released
NEWS

Two Turks arrested for spying are released