Two Turks arrested for spying are released

Two Turkish citizens who were arrested on 16 September for espionage after they were seen flying a drone over a Navy station on the island of Poros, south of Athens, were released after posting a 10,000-euro bail. 

The decision came after an examination of the recordings made by the pair lead police and the National Intelligence Service (EYP) to the conclusion that the material they had recorded was not suspicious and they were bona fide tourists.

The two men, aged 48 and 58, were still charged for flying an unmanned aircraft over military installations.

The men entered Greece by road on motorbikes. On September 15, they booked into a hotel on Poros and the next morning they flew a drone over the island’s naval training center.

About two hours later, they boarded a ship and traveled from Poros to Galatas. They were arrested on Sunday afternoon in Monemvasia in the restaurant of the hotel where they were staying.

The commander of the naval training center had reported to police that a drone was observed flying over the facility for approximately 10 minutes.

Turkey Crime Tourism

