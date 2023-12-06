Athens revives temporary visas for Turks, Bloomberg reports
Turkish nationals wanting to visit the Greek islands will be granted a temporary visa for a limited time, in a bid to bolster tourism between the two countries, Bloomberg cited sources as saying on Wednesday.
The initiative, which is a revival of an earlier scheme, may be announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens on Thursday.
According to the same report, the European Commission has approved Greece’s decision to revive the measure.