NEWS

Fire Service reports 67 blazes in forest and agricultural areas

In what could be a foretaste of the summer, the Fire Service said on Thursday that a total of 67 blazes in forest and agricultural areas occurred in a 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday.

Of these, the Fire Service said 56 were dealt with immediately, at their initial stage, while firefighters were tackling 11 more.

Local investigating agencies, as well as teams from the Directorate of Arson Investigation are investigating the causes of the fires.

The Fire Service is urging the public to be particularly vigilant and to follow the instructions of the competent authorities.

