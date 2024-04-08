Larissa battles forest blaze amid nationwide firefighting effort

File photo. Flames burn a tree as a wildfire rages in Alexandroupoli, on the Evros region. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

A forest fire broke out in the Elafos area of Larissa, central Greece, with 70 fires reported nationwide in the past 24 hours, according to the fire brigade.

In Larissa, 42 firefighters, supported by two foot patrol teams, 14 vehicles, and aircraft, are battling the blaze.

Of the nationwide fires, 57 were swiftly contained, while 13 remain active.

Local investigative offices and the Arson Crimes Directorate are investigating the causes.

“We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow authorities’ instructions for safety,” the Fire Department emphasizes.