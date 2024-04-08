NEWS

77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire

77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire
File photo. [InTime News]

A 77-year-old has been arrested for the fire that broke out Monday morning in Markopoulo, eastern Attica.

The man was apprehended by investigators of the Markopoulo Fire Department, held responsible for igniting flames in crop residues on his own plot of land. He received a 500 euro fine as per regulations and will face prosecution. 

The fire, partially contained, mobilized 38 firefighters with a foot patrol team and 15 vehicles, aided by aerial forces. 

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias urged farmers and land workers to exercise responsibility during this period.

Fire Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspected arsonist remanded in custody
NEWS

Suspected arsonist remanded in custody

Arson suspect remanded after testifying
NEWS

Arson suspect remanded after testifying

Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country
NEWS

Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country
NEWS

Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country

Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest
NEWS

Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest

NGO umbrella group condemns self-proclaimed ‘militia’ groups
NEWS

NGO umbrella group condemns self-proclaimed ‘militia’ groups