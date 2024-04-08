77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire

A 77-year-old has been arrested for the fire that broke out Monday morning in Markopoulo, eastern Attica.

The man was apprehended by investigators of the Markopoulo Fire Department, held responsible for igniting flames in crop residues on his own plot of land. He received a 500 euro fine as per regulations and will face prosecution.

The fire, partially contained, mobilized 38 firefighters with a foot patrol team and 15 vehicles, aided by aerial forces.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias urged farmers and land workers to exercise responsibility during this period.