EU Commissioner Schinas hails bloc’s new migration laws

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas on Friday hailed the bloc’s new rules for handling irregular arrivals of asylum seekers and migrants.

“For the first time, the European Union has a migration policy,” Schinas said at the Delphi Economic Forum during a discussion with former European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, moderated by Kathimerini journalist Xenia Kounalaki.

In his remarks, Barroso suggested that the overhaul could deprive support from the far right ahead of Europe-wide elections on June 6-9.

“If there’s a rise in the far right, it’s because there’s no credibility in protecting our borders. Our doors should be open, but not wide open,” said the former Portuguese prime minister.

Migrant and human rights groups have mostly criticized the reform package, which includes several controversial measures: facial images and fingerprints could be taken from children as young as 6, and individuals may be detained during screening. Fast-track deportation could be used on those not permitted to stay.

The forum, themed “The Great Transition,” will continue until Saturday.